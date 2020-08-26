Woods to open Payne’s Valley with charity event

Hollister. Mo. — Tiger Wood’s designed course, Payne’s Valley, is set to open with a blockbuster foursome.

Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose will play an 18-hole charity team exhibition match on Tuesday, September 22. All four players will be mic’d up during the round.

The event is being called the “Payne’s Valley Cup”.

“Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” Woods said in a release. “It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne’s Valley Cup.”

The match will be closed to the public, but will be aired on Golf Channel.

Payne’s Valley is a member of the Big Cedar Lodge golf courses, joining Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National.

“The breathtaking beauty and pure majesty of my native Ozarks is something you have to see to believe. To be able to harness this unique landscape and make it come alive through our golf courses has been an honor that has been driven by passion,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in a release. “Tiger and I have a twenty-year friendship that started through fishing and has evolved into a great partnership. We look forward to showcasing this destination to the world through the Payne’s Valley Cup and truly believe we are creating ‘America’s Next Great Golf Destination.”

The golf course pays tribute to Springfield native Payne Stewart, who died in a plane crash in 1999.