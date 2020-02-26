Wood’s ninth inning blast lifts MSU to victory

TULSA, Ok–The Missouri State Bears were on the baseball diamond in Tulsa Tuesday trying to snap a three game losing streak against Oral Roberts.

The Bears are 3-4 on the season.

Scoreless in the second, Logan Geha with a pass ball, that scores ORU’s first run it’s 1-nothing.

It was 2-nothing in the third when John Privitera takes this deep to right center, a solo shot it’s 2-1.

It was 3-3 in the top of the ninth, two on for Grant Wood, first pitch he sees he takes over the boards in left center, a three run homer, and Missouri State wins 6-3.