SPRINGFIELD–At Hammons Field, Springfield and San Antonio played their series finale. Jake Woodford making his last rehab start for the baby birds.

Woodford looked just fine against Jackson Merritt. Gets him swinging at nothing for the strikeout.

But Woodford didn’t have that kind of luck against Tirso Ornelas. He hammers that ball over the fence in right center. His 10th of the season give the Missions a 1-0 lead.

Next inning, Woodford records a pair of strikeouts including this one to end the frame. His stat line read 2 innings, 1 earned run on 1 hit and 3 k’s.

Bottom of the 2nd, with a man aboard, Jacob Buchberger connects and that’s clearing the field of play. His 15th of the season vaults the Cardinals in front, 2-1.

Top 3, reliever Ryan Helsey makes his presence felt. Fools Daniel Johnson into a strikeout. That was Helsley’s only inning of work. He topped 100 on the gun so expect to see him throwing for St. Louis very soon. Cardinals lose the finale though, 5-4. Splitting the series 3-3.