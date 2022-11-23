SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Drury was trying to snap a two game losing streak against the Wonder Boys from Arkansas Tech.

And Drury with a good first half, Preston Cook banks in this three pointer to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

Later Drury’s Trey Lewis splits the defense and gets the scoop shot, the Panthers were up by one.

The Wonder Boys with some defense, Andre Leavell pokes the ball loose, tracks it down and skys for the layup, Arkansas Tech owned the lead at the half.

Drury made a late game run, but the Wonder Boys hold and and win 68-61.