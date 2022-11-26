REEDS SPRING, Mo–For the first time in school history, the Reeds Spring Wolves will play for a state football championship.

Reeds Spring came from behind to beat Sullivan in the Class 3 semifinals to advance to Columbia next Saturday and the title game.

The Wolves were riding a six game winning streak into the action.

And trailed 14-7 in the second quarter when the offense would explode.

First, Blandy Burall throws deep, James Dowdy with the over the shoulder catch and then he scampers 52 yards for a touchdown and we’re tied at 14.

Then on the last play of the first half, the two hook up again, this one goes for 81 yards and it’s 21-14 Wolves at halftime.

Third quarter Burall hits Tracen Cobb with a ten yard touchdown pass, it’s 28-14.

Sullivan scored to make it 28-20 when Dowdy returns the ensueing kickoff 75 yards for another touchdown, his third of the afternoon.

And Reeds Spring wins 49-20 to advance to the state championship game.

“Sullivan played a lot of man coverage. We talked about if they were going to do that what we would do in response. Just max out our protection and take shots down the field. We have a lot of very talented skill players on offense. And a quarterback who’s not scared to let it rip. And he did that today,” said Reeds Spring coach Andy McFarland.

“It’s just unreal. You know first one in history to go in our school. So it’s crazy. And to be the quarterback to go to that is amazing,” said Wolves quarterback Blandy Burall.