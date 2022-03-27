SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first six innings had the Missouri state baseball team searching for the brooms.

The final three innings, found them searching for the W.

The Nevada Wolfpack scored seven runs in the final third of the game to beat Missouri State 9-7 on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field.

The road win for the Wolfpack (11-10) avoided the series sweep.

The Bears (12-9) close out the nine game homestand with a 7-2 record.

Dakota Kotowski hit his 12th home run of the season in the first inning to cap what would become a three run start to the game.

The Bears held a 7-5 lead going into the final frame, following a Spencer Nivens RBI single in the 8th inning.

Nevada would score four runs in the top of the ninth off of two hits and a double steal.

The Bears are on the road to take on Wichita State on Tuesday and Samford for a weekend series to follow.