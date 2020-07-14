WNBA’S Cunningham catches Covid-19 in Springfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Former Mizzou basketball player Sophie Cunningham told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Tuesday that she contracted Covid-19 while working out in Springfield earlier this summer.
Cunningham plays for the phoenix mercury now and is in the bradenton florida w-n-b-a bubble.
The WNBA hopes to resume play July 25th.
Cunningham said she was training in a private gym in Springfield.
The second year pro says she suffered from fatigue, sore throat and a headache.
Sophie Cunningham was first team All-SEC in her senior year at Mizzou.