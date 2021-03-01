Winning Bears look toward tradition rich North Dakota State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Bobby Petrino and the Bears are just about finished celebrating his first victory as Missouri State’s head football coach.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State now looks forward to the next challenge–eight time national champion North Dakota State.

The Bears opened the spring Missouri Valley campaign with a road victory at Western Illinois.

Missouri State had a strong fourth quarter and beat the Leathernecks 30-24.

The Bears return to Plaster Field Saturday to face sixth-ranked North Dakota State.

Southern Illinois snapped the Bison’s 39 game winning streak Saturday 38-14.

“It’s good to see the success, the smiles. The hugs amd cheers in the lockerroom after the game. But now that we get here on Monday everything’s about looking forward. Put the rest of it behind us. Move forward and go through the process of weekly preparing for a game. Even the games that we played in the fall were kind of all spread out. We didn’t have the weekly grind. We have to get used to this weekly grind,” said Petrino.