Winning: A Gray family tradition

OZARK, Mo. — Hesston and Hunter Gray have been a part of a lot of winning baseball teams. And they have been doing it all together.

“We just like to win games,” Hunter Gray said. “I guess it runs in the family. We’re competitive and just want to win.”

“It’s been that way our whole lives,” Hesston Gray said. “We are only 13 months apart, so we are always trying to outdo each other.”

The tradition keeps rolling this summer, as both are members of the Nationals Blue squad in the Show Me Collegiate League.

“I’ve been trying to take in everything from those older guys since I am just coming out of high school,” Hesston Gray said. “It’s been awesome.”

“Being a younger guy on the team, I kind of came in and picked the guys brains a little bit.,” Hunter Gray said. “I try to learn as much as I can, it’s fun to play with those guys.”

The Gray brothers began their high school careers at Norwood, but both finished at Mansfield. Hunter graduated in 2019 and took off for Three Rivers College, Hesston a senior this past spring.

“It was definitely a weird freshman year, not something you would expect,” Hunter Gray said. “But both of us being home, it was kind of just like old times, playing catch in the back yard kind of helped.”

“This isn’t what you expect at all,” Hesston Gray said. “After 13 years of school and that happens my senior year, but that’s when you know to not take anything for granted.”

Like all baseball players, the Grays are just making the most of the summer.

“Just never take anything for granted,” Hunter Gray said. “As we’ve seen it can be taken away like that. I’m just trying to live it up and soak it all in because it can go away really quick.”

The Blue team ended Wednesday with a 9-5-2 record and second in the standings. A hot start for a team that is eyeing the SMCL Championship.

“Like I said before, we just love to win,” Hunter Gray said. “That is definitely what we are working for.”

“It would be special. Especially after not playing any spring baseball for the high school team,” Hesston Gray said. “It’s definitely what we are shooting for. Go out here and get a championship.”