SPRINGFIELD, Mo–July has been good to the Springfield Cardinals.

They went into Thursday night’s game against Frisco with 12 wins this month and tied for first in the Texas League North.

But the baby birds are 0-for-Frisco and were looking for their first win against the RoughRiders this season.

And the RoughRiders take an early lead, Dustin Harris takes this deep to right, over the fence and gone, a solo shot 1-0.

In the second, Jax Biggers singles to right, Jordan Procyshen scores it’s 2-0.

Later in that second, Jonathan Ornelas singles to center, Biggers scores 3-0.

Springfield’s Kyle Leahy was on the hill, he gets Trey Hair swinging, one of his four strikeouts on the night.

It was 3-3 in the seventh when Masyn Winn takes this deep to right, into the bullpen, a three run homer, Springfield in front 6-3.

And the Cards go onto win 9-4.