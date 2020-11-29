Windsor ends Thayer’s season in state semifinals

THAYER, Mo. — It’s the sound no kicker wants to hear, the double ‘thump’.

It’s the last sound heard on Saturday on the Thayer football field, before an eruption on the visiting sidelines.

Windsor blocked a potential game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds left in the game to seal a 14-12 win and trip to the state championship game.

The Greyhounds (14-0) started the game with a touchdown on an early drive to take an 8-0 lead.

The Bobcats (11-2) answered in the second quarter with a Jayce Havens short run, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 8-6.

Thayer would take the lead on its next drive, with Havens scoring again on a run in the red-zone. However, another two-point attempt would fail following an incomplete pass, the wide receiver was ruled to be touching the line when he caught the pass.

A two-point conversion that loomed large as it would be the last points the Bobcats put on the board.

The defenses would take over in the third quarter with both teams causing multiple turnovers.

Windsor reclaimed the lead courtesy a halfback pass from Dylan Witherspoon to Jacob Berube, which made it 14-12.

Thayer received the ball with 90 seconds to play at its own 30 yard line.

Havens led a drive down to the Greyhounds 10, but a holding call put the Bobcats behind the chains on third down.

The lone field goal attempt of the ball game occurred with less than 10 seconds to play.

Two Greyhounds went through the line on the far hash, and blocked the field goal, sending Windsor through to the state championship.

“We opened up with that defeat to Hayti opening week, then just rebounded,” Thayer head coach Billy Webber said. “You lose your quarterback in the Jamboree, then our kids just were very resilient. Throughout the entire season, throughout conference run, then through the district run and here into the playoffs. Just couldn’t ask for any better kids, I loved coaching them.”

Thayer last made the state championship game in 2007 and 2008, both times finishing second.