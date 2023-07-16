WICHITA–Cheap seats, crazy shenanigans, and high scores are what make minor league baseball so much fun to take in. And Sunday afternoon, Springfield and Wichita had the latter on the list covered in spades.

Cardinals hoping to wrap up their weekend road series with a clean sweep of the Wind Surge before heading home for a 6 games with Arkansas.

Top 4, tied at 1, Victor Scott the 2nd, ropes a one-hopper off the fence in right center. When he came to bat the bases were loaded but the 3-run triple means everybody scores. Baby Birds vault in front, 4-1.

But just an inning later, the Surge blow the game wide open! Scoring 8 runs in the 5th! 3 of them come here off the bat of Patrick Winkel to retake the lead!

Top 6, Wichita’s bullpen must’ve felt sorry for Springfield cuz they turn around and give up a 2-run double to LJ Jones to level the contest at 9 all!

And as you might imagine this game would go to extra innings, and in the bottom of the 10th, Wichita catcher Alex Isola lines one to left center, but Scott dives and misses the ball! The ball goes all the way to the fence allowing the piano toting Isola to hustle home for the walkoff inside the park home run! It’s the Wind Surge’s first walk off of the season, as the two teams combine for a season-high 38 hits.