Wind Surge rallies late on Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield continued its series with Wichita Friday night.

Before the game, the Cardinals announced that infielder Brendan Donovan has been promoted to Triple AAA Memphis.

Donovan was hitting .319 this year, he started the summer in Single A Peoria and has now advanced all the way to Triple AAA.

Game four of the series between the Cardinals and the Wind Surge..

Bottom of the first, Ivan Hererra blasts one into straightaway center, over the fence, into the shrubbery, a solo shot, 1-nothing baby birds.

Then in the bottom of the second, Nick Dunn grounds into the fielders choice, but the throw home is off line, that scores David Vinsky, 2-nothing Springfield.

Wichita breaks through in the third, Spencer Steer singles to left, Austin Martin scores, to cut the lead in half.

Later that inning, Trey Cabbage shoots one into left, Roy Morales ties it up.

Bottom third same score, Springfield’s Irving Lopez sends a blooper over the second baseman, Nick Plummer scores Cards back in front 3-2.

After Wichita tied it up at 3, Malcom Nunez shoots the gap in right center, Plummer scores again, Springfield scores one run in each of the first four innings, but Wichita leads 6-4 in the ninth.