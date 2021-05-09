Wind Surge power past Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wind Surge kept figuring out ways to win baseball games against the Springfield Cardinals.

A two-run home run in the seventh inning quickly turned a Springfield lead into a Wichita lead, and eventual 3-2 win on a chilly Sunday night at Hammons Field.

Springfield (1-5) took its first lead of the game in the third inning off the bat of Nolan Gorman.

Gorman singled into left field scoring Chase Pinder from second and giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Wichita (5-1) answered in the bottom half of the inning with a Peter Mooney infield ball that scored Caleb Hamilton to tie it at 1-1.

Springfield scored another run in the fifth when Ivan Herrera hit a ground ball that reached left field.

Delvin Perez scored on the play, but Gorman was thrown out at home after deciding not to slide on the play.

That potential run would loom large.

Wichita’s Aaron Whitefield hit his second home run of the series in the seventh inning. It was a two-run home run that gave Wichita the 3-2 lead.

Springfield, and the rest of the MiLB, will take Monday off before starting a new series on Tuesday. The Cardinals will visit the Arkansas Travelers in their next series.