Wind Surge breeze in series finale with Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On a breezy day in Springfield, the Wind Surge felt right at home.

Wichita beat Springfield 11-7 in the series finale on Sunday at Hammons Field, winning the series 5-1.

The Cardinals (35-61) struck first with a pair of home runs in the first inning off the bats of Nick Plummer and Chase Redmond.

Plummer finished the game with three hits, two home runs, a triple and three RBIs.

Redmond, who has only played 11 games at the Double-A level this season, extended his hit streak to eight consecutive games.

The Wind Surge (57-39) rallied in the third with three runs on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, the Cardinals narrowly got out without any damage, but a 2-out error kept the inning alive. Trey Cabbage, the next batter, hit a three-run home run to make it a 6-2 Wichita lead.

The Cardinals answered with three in the bottom half, before Wichita scored three more in the sixth.

Three straight half-innings with three runs scored in each.

Springfield played from behind from the third inning on, but could never get its head above the jet stream that was overhead.

Springfield will have back-to-back road series against Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa before its final homestand against Arkansas, which starts on September 7.