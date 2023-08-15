WICHITA, Kan–The St. Louis Cardinals may be in last place in the National League Central.

The Double AA Springfield Cardinals lead the Texas League North with five weeks left to play.

Springfield stepped on the diamond Tuesday night in Wichita with a half game lead in the North.

The Cards started a six game series against the Minnesota Twins Double AA affiliate the Wind Surge.

And Wichita would strike in the first, Alex Isola takes this deep to left, over the fence, nice catch by a fan on the berm, it’s 1-0.

Next batter is Patrick Winkle and he takes this deep to right center, back to back jacks and it’s 2-0 Wind Surge.

Stayed that way until the third, two on for Aaron Sabato and he takes this deep to right center, it’s gone for a three run homer, it’s 5-0.

Wichita’s Pierson Ohl was throwing b-b’s he gets Thomas Saggese to strike out.

And the Wind Surge goes onto beat Springfield 5-2 and knocks the Cards out of first place.