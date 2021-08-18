SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their homestand against the first place team in the Double-A Central North, Wichita.

And Wednesday night, Springfield was looking for back to back wins against the Wind Surge.

And Kevin McGovern was on the hill for the Cardinals, he starts o-k, strikes out Jermaine Palacios to end the first.

Move to the fourth, Springfield’s Nick Plummer flashing the leather, nice catch against the centerfield wall.

But later in that inning, Leobaldo Cabrera takes this deep to left center, over the Cox Health sign and gone, a two run shot, it’s 2-nothing Wichita.

Then in the fifth, BJ Boyd with the squibber to first, springfield tries to turn two, but the throw to second goes into left field, one error, another error allows Austin Martin to score it’s 3-nothing.

And then later in that fifth, Palacios doubles to center, the ball bounces off the boards out there, Boyd scores it’s 4-nothing.

And the Wichita Wind Surge blows past Springfield 7-1.