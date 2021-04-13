Wiltz, Bears defense shines in spring season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football team moved up five spots to number 18 in this week’s FCS Coaches Poll.

The Bears beat Youngstown State Saturday to move to 5-1 in the Valley’s spring season.

That earns Missouri State a co-conference championship.

Leading the way for the Bears on defense was junior linebacker Tylar Wiltz.

Wiltz matched his career high with a dozen tackles and was named the Valley’s defensive player of the week.

The linebacker from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana transfered to Missouri State in 2019 and has witnessed the ups and downs of the Bears program.

His Saturday celebration was something special.

“One thing I’ll say is that it was very emotional. I’m a very emotional person, like throughout the week and in practices, you can ask all of the coaches, they know. I felt like I was on the verge of crying, but at the same time I knew that I had to keep it together because I felt like that might’ve been selfish, like oh he is by himself. It’s a team effort so my thing was, let me go find my boys and celebrate with them because I’ve been through it with them since day 1,” said Wiltz.