SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will continue their homestand Thursday night when Evansville rolls into Great Southern Bank Arena.

It’s the second to last home game of the regular season.

The Lady Bears are one game behind the Valley leaders.

These remaining games are critical for senior Sydney Wilson.

And Wilson’s leadership has been critical for the Lady Bears.

The clock is running down on Sydney Wilson’s Lady Bears career.

Whether she realizes it or not.

“It started hitting me coming up that we have less games. But I’m trying to focus on individual games itself,” said Wilson.

Sydney Wilson is a fifth year senior who’s been a solid rock on an ever changing Lady Bear roster.

The Olathe, Kansas native was recruited by Kellie Harper, played for Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, and is wrapping up her career with Beth Cunningham.

Three very different coaches in five seasons.

“It’s obviously been hard but I love each one of them. And they’ve developed me into the player that I am today. They each have brought their own system here but I just love each system,” said Wilson.

In that half decade, the 5-11 guard has played in three NCAA tournaments.

She’s scored more than a thousand points.

And she’s played in 147 games, and will finish second on the all-time list.

Wilson:”Brice is in first and I look up to Brice. She’s an amazing player. She’s one of my best friends. But chasing after her is obviously fun.”

After four successful seasons, Wilson witnessed a Lady Bear coaching change.

Along with a new coaching staff, Wilson had seven new teammates.

“Last year we had a lot of seniors and upper classmen. So I was more in the back. But now that I’m the oldest and this is like my team.

I’ve had to help out the younger girls on and off the court,” said Wilson.

The transition wasn’t easy, Mo State opened this season 2-4.

“I know early on it was tough for her. She’s so used to winning. It’s a very new group and she showed a lot of maturity and continued to stick with the process. Sometimes when you go through the struggle it makes it even more rewarding,” said Lady Bear coach Beth Cunningham.

Wilson could have easily played her fifth season somewhere else.

But entering the transfer portal was never an option.

“You know I love this community, this arena, the program. And I just wanted to continue my career at Missouri State. Transfering never crossed my mind,” said Wilson

“It makes it special for her because it doesn’t come easy. And there’s a lot of credit to her in what she’s been able to do from a leadership position to help the Lady Bears win,” said Cunningham.