SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears had a cruel non-conference schedule at the beginning of the season.

At the end, it’s turned into a sweet situation.

Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears will start a four game homestand Friday night when Murray State comes to town.

For Lady Bear fifth year senior Sydney Wilson it’s truly a blessing.

As a Mo State veteran, she’s help shepherd the youngsters into a winning team.

The Lady Bears are 11-3 in the Valley and have won seven in a row.

Missouri State is just one game behind Illinois State and Northern Iowa and could contend for a regular season Valley championship.

But Wilson is the first to tell you to not look ahead.

“I feel like if you kind a overlook other people it kind a gets you distracted so, coach always harps on us to take it one game at a time and just focus on that one. Coach told us the other day we only have six games left and I was like wow, this being my last year, I only have six games left, which is crazy only four home games in this arena, so it’s dwindling down, but this is what we play for which is March,” said Wilson.