SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we start to hit the middle of February, every conversation is about the race to the top of the conference standings.

In the Missouri Valley Conference on Sunday, that conversation was centered around the Missouri State Lady Bears.

The Lady Bears beat Northern Iowa in a battle of top-4 teams 66-57 on Sunday afternoon at JQH Arena.

Sydney Wilson led the Lady Bears (18-5, 9-3) with 18 points, her most in conference play this season, while playing all 40 minutes.

“The culture of our team is, understands how to win games. We stay poised in pressure situations,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “That third quarter was Sydney Wilson to be honest. Sydney Wilson really stepped up. We were having scoring droughts and she just put the team on her back. That’s the best I’ve seen her play offensively.”

The Lady Bears withstood some clock issues, which resulted in a technical foul before the opening tip, and played without the clocks at the top of the backboard.

MSU won the first quarter, taking a double-digit lead at one point, but the Panthers (16-8, 9-4) responded with a strong second quarter to take a 29-28 halftime lead.

The beginning of the fourth quarter was huge for Missouri State. The Lady Bears opened on a run that saw a two point lead balloon into an 11 point lead.

They would extend it to 14, which was their largest of the game, with a little more than four minutes to play and would hold on from there.

Another big one awaits the Lady Bears as they will travel to play league-leading Illinois State on Friday.