NIXA, Mo. — The Willow Springs Bears are one win away from a trip to the final four.

The Bears beat Lamar 66-42 on Tuesday night in the class 4 sectionals at Nixa High School.

Willow Springs (22-5), has already won its first district title since 2008, is now one win away from its first final four appearance since 1990.

Scottie Osborn scored a game-high 19 points for the Bears with Owen Duddridge scoring 17 points.

The Bears will play Father Tolton Catholic in the class 4 quarterfinals.