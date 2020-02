WILLARD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Willard hosting Webb City.

And the Tigers off to a good start, the skip pass to Maurice Grayer for the triple, it’s 3-nothing.

Then the pass to Daniel Abreu, he hits this jumper, two of his 27, he’s the all-time leading scorer for Willard.

But Webb City storms back, inside to Raymond Roam, it’s Cards by five.

Then the long pass to Caden Mowell for the layup, Webb City by ten.

And the Cards win 82-54.