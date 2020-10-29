Willard wins seventh straight volleyball district championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLARD, Mo–In Willard Wednesday night, the Tigers hosting Rogersville for the Class 4 District 9 championship.

And Willard takes the first set, the Tigers set up Madelyn Bushnell at the net for the kill.

Willard takes the first set 25-15.

In the second set, Rogersville staying close early, this is Samantha Thompson at the net with the left handed put away, it was a one point game.

But Willard would take the second, Rogersville the third set.

In the fourth, Willard’s Payton Van Veen at the net with the ace, Willard wins the set 25-14 and takes its seventh straight district championship 3 sets to 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets