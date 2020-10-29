Willard wins seventh straight volleyball district championship

WILLARD, Mo–In Willard Wednesday night, the Tigers hosting Rogersville for the Class 4 District 9 championship.

And Willard takes the first set, the Tigers set up Madelyn Bushnell at the net for the kill.

Willard takes the first set 25-15.

In the second set, Rogersville staying close early, this is Samantha Thompson at the net with the left handed put away, it was a one point game.

But Willard would take the second, Rogersville the third set.

In the fourth, Willard’s Payton Van Veen at the net with the ace, Willard wins the set 25-14 and takes its seventh straight district championship 3 sets to 1.