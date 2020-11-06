Willard wins Class 4 volleyball championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Willard Tiger volleyball team played for a Missouri state Class 4 championship Friday.

Willard’s been to six Final Fours, and won it all in 1981.

Friday, Willard faced Parkway West for the championship.

The Tigers roared out of the gate in the first set, Maddy Bushnell gets the kill.

She reached 1,000 career kills in the match

Willard takes the first set.

Parkway won the second set to make it 1-1.

Now in the third, Payton Van Veen with a monstrous kill for the set point in the third.

And Willard tops it all off with a win in the fourth set.

As the Tigers win their first volleyball state championship since 1981.