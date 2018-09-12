Willard Volleyball Sweeps Glendale Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Willard girls volleyball team earned a two-set victory over Glendale Tuesday night.

The defending district champs went on a long scoring run in the opening set, highlighted by a pair of Ashton Wildermuth assists to Daisie Cruse. The Tigers took that set 25-10 then earned the victory with a 25-13 triumph in the second set.