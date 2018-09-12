Sports

Willard Volleyball Sweeps Glendale

Tigers win Tuesday in Springfield

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 09:53 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 10:37 PM CDT

Willard Volleyball Sweeps Glendale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Willard girls volleyball team earned a two-set victory over Glendale Tuesday night.

The defending district champs went on a long scoring run in the opening set, highlighted by a pair of Ashton Wildermuth assists to Daisie Cruse. The Tigers took that set 25-10 then earned the victory with a 25-13 triumph in the second set.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected