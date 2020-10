Willard, Mo. — Willard volleyball kept its nearly perfect season going Tuesday with a three set sweep of visiting Republic.

Willard topped the orange Tigers 25-15, 25-8, 25-20 to earn the 3-0 victory, improving its overall record to 19-1 (5-0 in the COC).

Willard will look for win number 20 on Thursday when the Tigers visit Carthage.

Republic, meanwhile, falls to 7-12-2 on the season and will look to bounce back on Thursday in a visit to Joplin.