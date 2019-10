OZARK, Mo. — Willard continued its winning ways on Tuesday with a two set victory over Ozark.

In an all-Tiger match up, Willard jumped ahead early going up 7-2 on the hosts out of the gate.

Willard turned that into a 25-20 opening set victory and carried momentum into a 25-19 second set showing to seal the win.

The Tigers improve to 23-3 with the two set win while Ozark falls to 7-10-1.

Willard will look to keep the good times rolling on Thursday when the Tigers visit Joplin.