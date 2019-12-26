Willard squeaks past Ava in Blue and Gold first round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Blue side of the Blue & Gold touranment, the Willard Tigers are the top seed and started play against Ava.

And this was a tight one.

Willard with the nice look inside to Gavin Davis for the hoop off the glass, the Tigers were down three.

Ava swinging the ball to Andrew Dalton, he knocks down the three, it’s 10-4 Ava.

Willard with the defense, Maurice Grayer with the steal and the slam dunk, but the Tigers were still down by three.

The Bears turning to Dalton again, he puts the ball on the deck and drives to the hole, 12-7 Ava.

But Willard would come back and win 46-42.

Other scores on the Blue side has the eighth seed Clever beating Hillcrest 57-42.

An upset with Branson taking down the fifth seed Lebanon 50-47 in overtime.

Fourth seed Hartville beats Marshfield 53-18.