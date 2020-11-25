Willard spoils Central’s opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Central hosting Willard.

And the Tigers with some early defense, Haden Brown with the steal and the layup, 4-2 Willard.

But Central would bomb from the perimeter, Tyren Hendrix with the corner three, and the Bulldogs were up 8-4.

Willard trying to keep pace, Caden Mowell drives the baseline and gets the basket, it’s a three point game.

Central pulls away this time it’s Antonio Starks-Fewell with the steal and the layup, 13-8 Bulldogs.

But Willard comes back to win 65-58.