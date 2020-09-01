Willard softball opens fall with a win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Willard held an eight-run lead going into the final frame, which turned out to be enough to outlast a late Hillcrest Rally.

The Tigers beat the Hornets 10-7 in their 2020 fall opener.

Ryley Ritchey opened the scoring in the first with a fly ball to right that dropped and allowed Kailie Crews to touch home, giving the Tigers (1-0) a 1-0 lead.

Willard added to it in the second, Reece Anderson popped it a mile high, it found the Bermuda Triangle and drops, Crews and Mia Davault both score to make it 3-nothing.

But Hillcrest’s (0-3) Halle Pyle would find the zone in the third, she striking out the side and keeping the Hornets within reach.

Willard would blossom the lead to 10-1 in the fifth.

The Hornets would try to mount a comeback, scoring five runs in the final frame, but it would not be enough to take the win.

Willard is back at home on Thursday hosting Kickapoo. Hillcrest travels to Laker country to face Camdenton on Tuesday,