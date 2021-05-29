Willard shuts out Glendale to punch Final Four ticket

WILLARD, Mo. — Willard Baseball blanked visiting Glendale 3-0 in the state quarterfinals Saturday, sending the Tigers back to the semifinals.

Willard notched two runs in the opening inning, including one behind a pair of Glendale errors on a pick-off effort.

The Tigers’ Blake Holtgren took advantage to run all the way from first to home for a 1-0 advantage.

Klayton Kiser followed that with an rbi-single to right center, scoring Grant Merryman to double the margin.

From there, Willard pitcher Dalen Steward took care of the rest in a complete game shutout on the mound for a 3-0 win over the Falcons.

The Tigers will face Fort Zumwalt South in the semifinals on June 4th at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.