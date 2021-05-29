Willard shuts out Glendale to punch Final Four ticket

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLARD, Mo. — Willard Baseball blanked visiting Glendale 3-0 in the state quarterfinals Saturday, sending the Tigers back to the semifinals.

Willard notched two runs in the opening inning, including one behind a pair of Glendale errors on a pick-off effort.

The Tigers’ Blake Holtgren took advantage to run all the way from first to home for a 1-0 advantage.

Klayton Kiser followed that with an rbi-single to right center, scoring Grant Merryman to double the margin.

From there, Willard pitcher Dalen Steward took care of the rest in a complete game shutout on the mound for a 3-0 win over the Falcons.

The Tigers will face Fort Zumwalt South in the semifinals on June 4th at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets