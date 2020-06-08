Willard seniors finish high school career with summer baseball

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It’s what a lot of people have been searching for over the past three months.

“It’s normal, It’s normalcy,” Willard senior Ethan Thompson said. “I was at home not doing much. Just being out here is nice, I needed it.”

For four Willard seniors, Tyler Harre, Grant Harris, Garrett Rice and Ethan Thompson, Tuesday was normal.

“It’s the first place I have felt right in a while,” Willard senior Garrett Rice said.

Willard began its summer baseball schedule against Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday. The first game the Tigers have played since the middle of March.

It marked the unofficial true beginning of their senior season.

“It’s definitely not the same as spring baseball, but it’s good to play baseball again with the Willard logo,” Willard senior Tyler Harre said.

With the Springfield Area Baseball Association starting play and clearance from the Missouri State High School Activities Association, seniors are able to play with their high school team this summer.

“I’m glad that I have this opportunity to sort of have one last summer, playing for Coach (Scott) McGee and with all these guys before we all go our separate ways,” Willard senior Grant Harris said.

Coming off a third place finish last year, 2020 was supposed to be the year Willard brought home its first baseball state championship. But the nationally ranked Tigers didn’t even make it past jamborees.

“This is the season we had all been looking forward to since middle school,” Harre said. “Our senior year, we were all talking about going to state.”

“It was just heartbreak,” Rice said. “All the work we had put in, in anticipation of the season, to have that feeling shot down is something I will never forget.”

All four will play in college, so their careers are far from over. While nothing can replace their senior season and another run at a state championship, these four Willard seniors say they are definitely going to make the most of this summer.

Their final season donning the black and white.

“You always enjoyed the big moments, especially before (Coach Justin) Atchison. The small moments, you would remember some of them, but a lot you would just let go,” Thompson said. “Now it’s like, that happened I have to remember that.”

“I love Willard, this is the last time I’ll get to wear Willard on my chest,” Rice said. “I’m just going to go out, play my heart out and just enjoy the time with the guys that I have.”