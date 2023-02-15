WILLARD–Girls high school basketball, Willard hosting Rogersville.

The Wildcats looking for their fourth win in the last five games.

Lady Tigers made that tough from the opening tip, though. Kayla Washington and Carolina Crawford helped Willard race out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.

Log-Rog responded. Wildcats started the second with a 10-4 run to trail 22-16 midway through the period.

But Willard had too much fire power. They led by nine at the half and go on to win 70-63 in overtime.