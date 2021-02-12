Willard Lady Tigers beat Carthage improve to 19-1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

WILLARD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Friday night, Willard is the top-ranked team in Class 5 taking on Carthage.

And Willard off to a quick start, Addy Adamson with the three pointer it was 6-2 Willard.

Then Brielle Adamson chases down the loose ball, and knocks down another three pointer, Willard was up by ten.

Carthage would break the full court press, the ball goes to Landry Cochran who sinks the baseline jumper but the blue Tigers down by 11.

The Willard white Tigers, with the extra pass to Kailyn Washington with the corner three, 18-7.

And number one ranked Willard improves to 19-1 with the 60-43 victory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets