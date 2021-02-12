Willard Lady Tigers beat Carthage improve to 19-1

WILLARD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Friday night, Willard is the top-ranked team in Class 5 taking on Carthage.

And Willard off to a quick start, Addy Adamson with the three pointer it was 6-2 Willard.

Then Brielle Adamson chases down the loose ball, and knocks down another three pointer, Willard was up by ten.

Carthage would break the full court press, the ball goes to Landry Cochran who sinks the baseline jumper but the blue Tigers down by 11.

The Willard white Tigers, with the extra pass to Kailyn Washington with the corner three, 18-7.

And number one ranked Willard improves to 19-1 with the 60-43 victory.