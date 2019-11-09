Willard heats up in Lady Bears WNIT victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears tipped off the home portion of their regular season Friday night at JQH Arena.

It was also the first real home game for coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Coach Mox’s Lady Bears upset 23rd-ranked Minnesota earlier this week.

Friday night it was Texas A&M Corpus Christi at the Q, it’s the first round of the preseason WNIT.

And from the opening tip, Alexa Willard would get the Lady Bears going, she stops and pops just seconds into the game.

Then a few seconds later, the Lady Bears swing it to Elle Ruffridge and she knocks down a three, it was 5-nothing start.

Later in the first, Missouri State inside to Jasmine Franklin, she lays it in, it was a 10 point 12-2 lead.

Moving to the third quarter, the Lady Bears swinging it around the horn and then inside to Emily Gartner, she kisses it off the glass, it’s 45-23 Lady Bears.

Senior Alexa Willard had the hot hand tonight, a pair of threes from the wing.

The Stoutland product tied her career high with 30 points, Ruffridge added 20 and the Lady Bears rolled 79-51, Brice Calip did not play, she tweeked her ankle this week in practice.