Willard gets fight from Falcons but stays perfect on the season

WILLARD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Monday night, Willard hosting Glendale.

And the Tigers trying to go to 8-0 on the season.

And some defense early, Paige Durham with the dig on the Willard side of the net.

Then back to the Glendale side, and it’s Nadia Fletcher with a dig for the Falcons, then it’s Sofia Blasingim with the dink at the net for the point, but Willard still led 13-8.

Willard would answer later in the first set, Lily Clark with some misdirection at the net, and the Tigers back in front by six points.

End of the first set, again it’s Durham at the net and she puts it away, Willard wins the first set 25-13.

And the Tigers would get a battle but wins in four sets 3-1.