Willard defends home court, wins girls’ tournament

by: Dan Lindblad

WILLARD, Mo. — The Willard Lady Tigers turned up the heat in the third quarter, and it turned out to be a winning move.

The Lady Tigers turned a two point halftime lead into a double digit lead in the blink of an eye, and rode the momentum to an 81-56 win over Camdenton.

A string of turnovers, which led to easy baskets and a barrage of three-pointers helped Willard to gain some ground in the third quarter.

Willard outscored Camdenton 55-30 in the second half.

Willard started the tournament with a win over Bolivar, then a semifinal win over Strafford to setup the championship matchup.

The Lady Tigers get back to regular season scheduling on Thursday against Rogersville. Camdenton hosts Helias on Monday.

