BRANSON, Mo. — The Willard Tigers had to wait an extra day, but weren’t fazed in the least.

The Tigers beat Glendale 6-0 in a battle of the top two teams in class 5 on Sunday afternoon at Pirate Park in Branson.

It’s the third straight district title for the Tigers, who will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday against Helias Catholic.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning off an RBI from both Cooper Hampton and Owen Bushnell and a sacrifice fly.

The defense would hold on both sides as 3-0 remained the score until the fifth inning.

That is when the Tigers were able to double their score, thanks in part to a 2 RBI hit from Bushnell.

Willard would get the final three outs in the seventh inning before a dogpile and raising the class 5 district 6 trophy.