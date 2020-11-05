Willard advances to volleyball championship match with straight sets win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo–Four Ozark area high school volleyball teams were hoping for a Missouri state championship.

Semifinals for most of the teams Thursday in Cape Girardeau.

In Class 4, the Willard Tigers faced Nerinx Hall in a semifinal match.

And Willard broke out the rockets early.

Opening set, Payton van Veen drops the hammer.

Tigers up 13-2 out of the gate and take the first set, 25-11.

Second set a bit closer, but Willard holds strong.

Stuffing the Markers at the net on the way to a 25-19 set win.

Now going for the sweep, van Veen again with another missile.

Willard takes set three 25-11.

A dominant three set sweep for the Tigers has them on to the state championship match Friday.