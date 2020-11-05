Willard advances to volleyball championship match with straight sets win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo–Four Ozark area high school volleyball teams were hoping for a Missouri state championship.
Semifinals for most of the teams Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
In Class 4, the Willard Tigers faced Nerinx Hall in a semifinal match.
And Willard broke out the rockets early.
Opening set, Payton van Veen drops the hammer.
Tigers up 13-2 out of the gate and take the first set, 25-11.
Second set a bit closer, but Willard holds strong.
Stuffing the Markers at the net on the way to a 25-19 set win.
Now going for the sweep, van Veen again with another missile.
Willard takes set three 25-11.
A dominant three set sweep for the Tigers has them on to the state championship match Friday.