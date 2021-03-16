Wiley leads Bears past Oral Roberts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Baseball (6-5) topped visiting Oral Roberts Tuesday, 5-1 behind seven innings of solid work from RHP Logan Wiley.

The grad student pitcher gave up just four hits and the one run while striking out six in en route to the victory.

The Bears first two runs came in the 2nd as Blake Mozley doubled off the wall to drive home Jaden Rolffs.

Ben Whetstone followed that with a sac fly to claim a 2-0 lead.

Joshua Cox provided the Golden Eagles’ lone run in the 5th on a solo home run into the left field bullpen of Hammons Field.

Rolffs two-upped Cox in the 7th, however, with a three run home run to left to seal the win for Missouri State.

The Bears are scheduled for another 3:00 matchup on Wednesday as they welcome Kansas to Hammons, though a gloomy forecast may impede the date with the Jayhawks.