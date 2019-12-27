Wildcats roar into Blue and Gold semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In another Blue & Gold Tournament quarterfinal, Rogersville faced Bolivar.

And the Wildcats would open an early lead, nice feed to Kobe Fisher for the layup and it’s 4-nothing Rogersville.

This was a close one early, the Liberators working it into the paint, 6-5 Kyle Pock rolls to the hole, it’s an 8-6 Bolivar lead.

Rogersville opening things up from the outside as well, Cade Blevins with the three from the top of the key, the Cats were up 10-8.

The Liberators can do that as well, this is Cooper Bushey with the trey from the wing, Bolivar was in front 11-10 after one.

And Rogersville advances to the Blue semifinals with a 50-43 win.