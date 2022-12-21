REEDS SPRING, Mo–Brand new Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard signed his first class of recruits Wednesday.

Included in that group was a handfull of ozarks area stars.

And leading the way was Caden Wiest.

The defensive lineman helped Reeds Spring get to the Class 3 state championship game.

He earned first team All-State for a second year in a row.

Wiest made 66 solo tackles with six and a half sacks this season.

Wiest stuck with the Bears through the coaching change.

“It was just that home feeling. And I know a bunch of them that already go there. I’ve gotten really close with all the recruits we want to win something for southwest Missouri. When I committed. I really didn’t commit for Petrino. I committed because of Beard and Scott and everyone that was there. So the fact that he’s the head coach now. He’s hungry and he wants to win and we all want to win too. We feel we can relate to him now. And we’re excited,” said Wiest.

Missouri State signed 13 players, five of them are from the Ozarks.

Joining Wiest are Glendale quarterback Cole Feuerbacher.

Kickapoo defensive lineman Andrew Link.

West Plains receiver Heston Miller.

And Kickapoo linebacker Cooper Roy.

Beard also signed five college or juco transfers.