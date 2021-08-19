Wichita whips Los Cardenales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Los Cardenales de Springfield took to Hammons Field Thursday night.

It’s the second and last game where Springfield will wear it’s Latino-themed uniforms.

It’s part of the Copa de la Diversion in minor league baseball.

The last time Springfield wore the Cardenales across the uniform they lost to the Travs.

First place Wichita in town.

And the Wind Surge showing why they’re the top dog early.

The Surge starts this game with three straight hits, capped by Roy Morales singling to right, Spencer Steer scores it’s 1-nothing.

After an RBI groundout, Ernie de la Trinidad doubles off the wall in right center, two more Wind Surge players come home to make it 4-0 after just the first frame.

Top of the second, they pick up where they left off, after a sac fly, Andrew Bechtold doubles to left, Trey Cabbage comes home i t’s a 6-nothing Wichita lead.

The Wind Surge send 17 batters to the plate in their first two innings.

Springfield not giving up, bottom of the second, bases loaded for Nick Dunn.

He singles to right to bring Chandler Redmond home, it’s 6-one.

But Wichita beats Los Cardenales 14-6.