WICHITA, Kan–The Springfield Cardinals started a six game road series Tuesday night in Wichita.

Springfield opened the season against the Wind Surge, losing two of the three games.

Meanwhile, St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright got the start.

This is the 41-year old’s second rehab start for Springfield.

And it’s 1-0 Cards in the bottom of the first, Wichita’s Yoyner Fajardo singles to left, that scores Brooks Lee, it’s 1-1.

Springfield ties it in the third, Arquimedes Gamboa deep to right center, into the bullpen, a solo shot it’s 2-2.

Next batter is Matt Koperniak, he takes it deep to left, back to back jacks, it’s 3-2 Springfield.

Wainwright would get his only strikeout of the night in the bottom of the third.

In the fifth he gives up this double on his 74th pitch of the night, and he would leave the game.

Waino goes four and one-third, giving up three runs on seven hits, one walk and one strikeout.

And the Wind Surge beats Springfield 12-3.