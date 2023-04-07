SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their season opening series with Wichita Friday night.

The Wind Surge beat Springfield in the opener Thursday, it’s the fifth straight season opening loss for the Baby Birds.

All four of Wichita’s runs were unearned in the opener.

Friday night the Wind Surge earned their runs, Alex Isola doubles into the left field corner, Brooks Lee scores, and Yunior Severino advances to third.

Next batter is Aaron Sabato and he takes this deep to center, deep enough to score Severino, it’s 2-0.

Springfield flashing the leather in the fourth, Armani Smith deep to center, but the Cards Mike Antico on his horse, looking back into the sun, makes the catch and crashes into the boards, great play.

Wichita’s David Festa was throwing b-b’s, he strikes out Jacob Buchberger to end the fourth, he went five innings with eight strikeouts.

In the fifth, Matt Koperniak bloops this single to center, the only Springfield hit of the game, Wichita takes game two 2-0.