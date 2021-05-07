Wichita continues to power past Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their season opening series with Wichita Friday night at Hammons Field.

And Springfield was looking for its second straight win, and even up the series.

This season, all minor league series are six game affairs.

And plenty of scoring in the early innings of this one.

Top of the first Wichita’s Jose Miranda gets into this one, deep to left, sails onto the berm a two run homer, it’s 2-nothing Wind Surge.

Wichita adds to that lead later in the first, Roy Morales slashes this to right, Caleb Hamilton scores it’s 3-nothing Wind.

But Springfield answers in the bottom half, Ivan Herrera takes this deep to left, over the boards and gone, that’s a two run shot and it’s 3-2.

The Cardinals take the lead when David Vinsky singles off the first baseman’s glove, Ernie de la Trinidad scores, as does Juan Yepez it’s 4-3 Springfield.

How about some defense, in the third, Hamilton hammers this to left, the ball bounces off the wall, Vinsky fields it and then fires the ball to second Irving Lopez gets hamilton at second for the out to end the inning.

But Wichita would five more in the next two innings and go onto win 11-7.