Who’s the best clutch coach in the NFL? Look to Kansas City’s Big Red

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Who’s the best clutch coach in the NFL? There’s actually a ranking service, and it chooses, well, read on.

The EdjSports Coach Rankings are an assessment of performance of every NFL head coach on such things as overall team strengths, execution and fourth-down decisions. The ratings give considerable weight to fourth downs because they often have a major impact on outcomes of games. They are pre-snap decisions that are totally attributable to the coach regardless of the outcome.

For almost two decades, the average NFL team has given up approximately three-quarters of one game per season because of poor choices or outright errors by the guys wearing headsets, according to EdjSports.

The rankings account for venue, ball location, score, clock time and timeouts as well as comparative team strengths in all simulations. All data are year to date and not based on the historical successes or failures of coaches. If they are making poor decisions per the criteria, it affects their ranking.

So who gets the nod through Week 14 of the schedule?

Naturally, the coach of the AP Pro32’s top team, and overall leader in the standings, Kansas City’s Andy Reid.

Based on the criteria, Reid is perennially high in the rankings, which is nothing real new considering he’s been one of the NFL’s best coaches for more than two decades.

Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is second, followed by Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur. Not surprisingly, all are offense-minded coaches.

Incidentally, the bottom three in the EdjSports ratings are Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevel, Giants coach Joe Judge, and Jaguars boss Doug Marrone.