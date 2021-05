SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lilly Whitten struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits in a complete game performance as Skyline shutout Kennett in the Class Two Semifinals, 5-0.

The Tigers also blew open the scoring in the 4th inning behind a bases loaded, two-out double from Ella Dougherty as part of a four-run frame.

Skyline will face Potosi in the championship game at 4 p.m. Sunday.