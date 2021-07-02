White Sox call up Burger; 21st Bear to make it to the Show

DETROIT–It’s official.

The Chicago White Sox have promoted Jake Burger to the major league club.

Burger becomes the 21st Missouri State Bear to play in the major leagues.

Burger will start at third base for the White Sox in Detroit as they open a series against the Tigers.

The 25-year old is hitting .322 in 42 games at Triple AAA Charlotte with ten homers and 36 runs batted in.

Chicago third baseman Yoan Moncada bruised his hand in Thursday’s game with Minnesota opening the spot for Burger.

The Sox picked Burger in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Missouri State.

Burger suffered through foot injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic but is finally healthy and now in the big leagues.

Earlier this week he was named to the Futures Game roster.

“It’s really cool and kind of like a surreal feeling. I’m still numb you know. But I’m just taking it day by day, again pitch by pitch. I’m just going to go out there and compete and have fun. I just wanted to play my game. Obviously you think maybe there’s a possibility. But nothing that I really expected. It kind of just came out of nowhere. I’m really happy to be here. The Futures game would have been cool but this is cooler,” said Burger.